LAKE MILLS — Jennifer Vallier, owner of The Vintage Flip, added 1,200 square feet of retail space to feature local artists, makers and vendors on Saturday.
This expansion provides Vallier the needed space to showcase a curated group of local artists, makers and vintage vendors, according to The Vintage Flip press release.
“This business is my passion and I’ve been blessed with the growth of the shop,” Vallier said.
She admits that a major downtown road construction project and the COVID-19 shutdown threw her a curveball.
“As a business, we’ve needed to be creative and flexible. The challenges have made me a better businesswoman,” Vallier said. “Local support has been encouraging. People are looking for a unique experience and local products rather than always shopping at the big box stores or online”.
Vallier looks forward to watching her vendor’s business grow.
“Our brand and product lines have evolved, and I’ve learned a lot the past 6 years,” she said. “I’m excited to help, encourage and collaborate with other small entrepreneurs by providing them with a physical retail space”.
The Vintage Flip opened in 2017. After three years of growth and a need for more retail space, the business moved to its current location in 2020. It is now housed in a repurposed historic church circa 1882, according to the release.
The store carries a wide selection of both vintage and new on-trend home décor, jewelry, accessories, Lakegirl brand clothing and seasonal gifts.
The store can be found at 400 N. Main St., Lake Mills.
