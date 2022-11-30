Monarch award nominees and finalist
Pictured left to right: Helayne Kirchoff, Jennifer Lemke and Shelby Loomis.

 Contributed

WATERTOWN—Jennifer Lemke, emergency department patient care partner at Watertown Regional Medical Center, was recently honored as one of the finalists for ScionHealth’s Monarch Caring and Community Award.

This award is presented annually to the company’s exceptional caregivers who consistently go above and beyond to deliver excellent patient care, said Watertown Regional Medical Center’s press release.

