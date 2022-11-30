WATERTOWN—Jennifer Lemke, emergency department patient care partner at Watertown Regional Medical Center, was recently honored as one of the finalists for ScionHealth’s Monarch Caring and Community Award.
This award is presented annually to the company’s exceptional caregivers who consistently go above and beyond to deliver excellent patient care, said Watertown Regional Medical Center’s press release.
She was one of 79 award finalists within the health system that has approximately 22,000 total employees nationwide.
Lemke was elected by WRMC staff from among four nominees and represented the hospital at parent company ScionHealth’s Caregiver Summit, held Nov. 2 in Louisville, Kentucky.
Leanne Seifert, Jennifer’s manager and the co-worker who nominated her for the award, explained why Jennifer is “the perfect person” to be nominated for the Monarch Award.
“The energy and enthusiasm she has sticks with her through each and every shift, no matter what is going on around her. This helps her to show compassion to each patient, a concern for their welfare, and an extra motivation to find solutions to difficult challenges,” Seifert said.
Lemke said she was honored to be nominated and even more so, to be voted as the hospital’s finalist.
“Each and every one of my colleagues help me every day in striving to be the best caregiver for every patient we provide care for. I feel extremely blessed to work with an amazing team at WRMC,” she said.
Two of her team members and fellow award nominees ‒ Helayne Kirchoff, RN Case Manager, and Shelby Loomis, RN, Primary Care ‒ were also able to make the trip to Louisville, headquarters of ScionHealth. Kirchoff said they enjoyed the Caregiver Summit, the awards ceremony and the reception they received.
WRMC’s other 2022 Monarch Award nominee, who was unable to attend the trip to Louisville, was Deanne Niay, RN, one of the hospital’s house supervisors.
Richard Keddington, WRMCS’s CEO said,”We nominated four exceptional caregivers at WRMC and truly appreciate our parent company’s commitment to recognize the best at what we do as a healthcare company, and that’s providing the highest-quality, compassionate patient care,” Keddington said.
