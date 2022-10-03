WATERTOWN—Kathleen Roach has joined Creative Community Living Services as the Chief Executive Officer.
CCLS has its headquarters for the state in downtown Watertown.
She brings more than 30 years of executive, non-profit and health care management leadership—most recently as the president and CEO of Special Olympics Wisconsin.
Roach’s areas of expertise include working for people with developmental disabilities, strategy and systems performance excellence, board leadership, fund diversification and program transformation.
She has consulted with numerous nonprofits in Wisconsin, California, Texas, Minnesota and Michigan, and served as the chairwoman for the American Association of University Women’s Board of Director Southeastern Wisconsin Chapter and on the Executive Board of the Wisconsin Center for Performance Excellence.
Roach holds a Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science from the University of Wisconsin Stevens Point, a master’s degree in public health from California State University Long Beach and a master’s in business administration from Edgewood College.
As she begins her tenure with CCLS, Roach stated, “I am honored to be part of an organization where providing quality services and programs to vulnerable people is our top priority. As we look to the future, we will continue to keep the mission of the organization front and center and do our best to make a positive difference in the lives we touch.”
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.