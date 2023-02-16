Registration closing soon for the Watertown Jig Jog

WATERTOWN - On Saturday, March 18th, at 10 a.m., over 400 walkers and runners will experience Watertown Jig Jog Walk/Run, a 5K course winding through historic Watertown neighborhoods that includes a rest stop at the Octagon House.
Register before March 5th to receive a long sleeve hooded shirt, a surprise item and be eligible for raffle prizes. Gift cards will be given out to those who get into the Irish spirit by dressing up. Live bagpipe and recorded music will be played throughout the event.
Organizers of the event are seeking course volunteers. Also organizers are encouraging people who live on the route to cheer or play music for people walking and running by.
The events organizers are urging people to get a group together and walk. Walkers can find a special souvenir planted by Watertown Rocks and are eligible for all prizes. In the past, the event had more walkers than runners.
A 9:30 am .4-mile kid’s run, led by a leprechaun will precede the 5K event.
Proceeds go to the Educational Foundation of Watertown, which distributed over $35,000 last year to local public and private classrooms. All school parents, students and staff are encouraged to sign up and try to win the “challenge cup” for their school. The school with the most participation will win $250 for its parent organization.
The presentation sponsor is State Bank of Reeseville, FDIC. Grinwald Ford, Animal Health Center and other local sponsors can be found at www.facebook.com/watertownjigjog/.
