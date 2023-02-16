Registration closing soon for the Watertown Jig Jog

Watertown Jig Jog Walk/Run 5K

WATERTOWN -  On Saturday, March 18th, at 10 a.m., over 400 walkers and runners will experience Watertown Jig Jog Walk/Run, a 5K course winding through historic Watertown neighborhoods that includes a rest stop at the Octagon House.

Register before March 5th to receive a long sleeve hooded shirt, a surprise item and be eligible for raffle prizes. Gift cards will be given out to those who get into the Irish spirit by dressing up. Live bagpipe and recorded music will be played throughout the event.

