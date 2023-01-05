Project Fitness opens in downtown Watertown Jan 5, 2023 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Pictured from left to right: Bridget VanErt, ambassador; Casey Schuett, ambassador; Cameron Coley; Summer Coley, owner; AJ Coley, owner; Owen Coley and Tiffany Nehls, ambassador. Contributed Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Project Fitness, 209 S. Third St., Watertown, held a recent ribbon cutting for their grand opening on Sunday. Project Fitness is a 24/7, age 16 + fitness center for all fitness types. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Load comments × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Young victims identified in fatal Watertown fire Neosho man reported drowned in Rubicon river “What’s the frequency, Kenneth?”: Watertown Amateur Radio Club celebrates 40th anniversary Rosy-Lane Holsteins in Watertown experiences Christmas fire Marriage Licenses Newsletters Sign up today!Get our newsletters delivered right to your inbox. SUBSCRIBE NOW! Latest e-Edition Watertown's Daily Times To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Screentime e-Edition Screentime 1-5
