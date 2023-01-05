Project Fitness
Buy Now

Pictured from left to right: Bridget VanErt, ambassador; Casey Schuett, ambassador; Cameron Coley; Summer Coley, owner; AJ Coley, owner; Owen Coley and Tiffany Nehls, ambassador.

 Contributed

Project Fitness, 209 S. Third St., Watertown, held a recent ribbon cutting for their grand opening on Sunday. Project Fitness is a 24/7, age 16 + fitness center for all fitness types.

Load comments