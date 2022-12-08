Ralph Lassa
Ralph Lassa 

 Contributed

PremierBank has announced that Ralph Lassa has joined its Wealth Management Group as a Wealth Advisor bringing nearly 25 years of financial service industry experience to the team.

Lassa is a Financial Industry Regulatory Authority registered representative with series 7 and 66 licenses. Lassa’s broad range of industry experience includes serving customers as a community bank loan officer and financial counselor for the U.S. Army, before he transitioned to financial advising full time. After earning his degree in Finance, Lassa started his career in the community bank industry at the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporate as a bank examiner.

