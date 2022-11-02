Flying high
There was a public dedication ceremony on Oct. 26, raising the 150-foot flag for the first time at Pivot Point Incorporated in Hustisford after the completion of a 30,000 square foot expansion to its manufacturing facilities. 

 Contributed

Pivot Point Incorporated, a manufacturer of Non-Threaded Fastener solutions, has completed a 30,000 square foot expansion to their manufacturing facilities in Hustisford.

This will bring their total manufacturing campus to nearly 100,000 square feet.

