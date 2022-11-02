There was a public dedication ceremony on Oct. 26, raising the 150-foot flag for the first time at Pivot Point Incorporated in Hustisford after the completion of a 30,000 square foot expansion to its manufacturing facilities.
Pivot Point Incorporated, a manufacturer of Non-Threaded Fastener solutions, has completed a 30,000 square foot expansion to their manufacturing facilities in Hustisford.
This will bring their total manufacturing campus to nearly 100,000 square feet.
Bayland Buildings of Green Bay, WI was the general contractor and erected a steel frame building that allows for a greater clear span of the interior space, thus optimizing work and traffic flow for manufacturing.
Sol Leitzke, owner, said, “we’ve invested heavily in equipment, especially automation, so that we can have the best value proposition in quality, pricing and lead times. This has resulted in robust, steady growth- we’re practically bursting at the seams. This factory expansion will allow us to continue to add equipment and continue to grow without constraint.”
Notably, the expansion included the installation of a 150-foot tall flagpole believed to be one of the tallest in the state of Wisconsin. Pivot Point hosted a public Dedication Ceremony on Oct. 26, raising the flag for the first time. Nearly 300 people attended.
To learn more about Pivot Point Incorporated and their products, please visit www.pivotpins.com
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.