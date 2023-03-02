Officials gather to discuss regional collaboration
Representative Scott Johnson, (R-Jefferson), was in attendance at the meeting and said he is understanding of the needs of local government.

Jefferson County officials gathered the end of February, at a Local Government Officials meeting at the Dwight Foster Public Library, to discuss efforts at regional collaboration for service provision and urge the Wisconsin legislature to fix the broken system of funding critical local services, according to a press release written from Fort Atkinson City Manager Rebecca LeMire. 

The meeting hosted by the City of Fort Atkinson was aimed at starting conversations with elected officials in the Wisconsin legislature, she wrote.

