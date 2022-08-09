OCONOMOWOC — MSI General Corporation has recently added Brian Weinhold, Rob Huddleston and Mike Magedanz to its team.
MSI General is a premier DesignBuild construction company in Wisconsin. It is a privately-held, third-generation, veteran-owned firm.
Weinhold has come to the Oconomowoc firm as an architect within the design department. He is a licensed architect who has practiced in Wisconsin and the midwest region. He has a depth of experience in commercial, office, retail, residential and educational projects. He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee with a master’s in architecture degree.
“He brings to us his knowledge of mixed-use community projects, working in a collaborative design/build method and has completed many complex award-winning facilities,” the firm said in a media release. “Brian has a background in unique custom interiors for major commercial clients. He worked for many years in Central Wisconsin, Chicago and Milwaukee.”
Huddleston comes to the MSI team as a project superintendent within the operations department. As a graduate of Pepperdine, he brings knowledge of construction and a diverse background.
Magedanz joins MSI as a project superintendent within its operations department. As a graduate of UW-Milwaukee, he brings knowledge of construction estimating and project supervision to the team.
