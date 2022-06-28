MADISON — Wisconsin Department of Administration Secretary-designee Kathy Blumenfeld said a new webinar series to help established and aspiring Wisconsin small business owners and organizations to grow their skills and business, learn about contracting with the State of Wisconsin, and other upcoming opportunities continues this week.
“We know that growing a business or organization can be a daunting task, and our goal is to make the process easier to navigate by developing and sharing valuable tools and resources,” said Blumenfeld. “Working with our agency partners, we’re proud to support the Evers Administration mission to create an economy that works for everyone.”
Currently scheduled webinars include one this Wednesday 4 p.m. and it is entitled “Supplier Diversity Webinar” and is an introduction to certification and doing business with the State of Wisconsin.
The Wisconsin Supplier Diversity Program certifies minority-owned business enterprises, disabled service veteran-owned businesses, and women-owned business enterprises to provide better opportunities for doing business with the State of Wisconsin. Certified MBE and DVB businesses may receive a five percent bid preference when they bid on state contracts, per state statute. The Supplier Diversity Webinar will provide attendees information about the benefits of certification and how to navigate the program. More information about the Wisconsin Supplier Diversity program is available at SupplierDiversity.gov.
All webinars are presented in concert with the Office of Business Development, and will be recorded and open to the public. Registration is free and highly recommended to participate in Q&A with panelists and presenters. Recordings will be available on the DOA YouTube channel. Other topics will be announced on the Office of Business Development page, here: https://doa.wi.gov/Pages/DoingBusiness/OfficeOfBusinessDevelopment.aspx
