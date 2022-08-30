Rainbow ribbon cutting
Among those pictured at the Fort Atkinson Chamber of Commerce ribbon cutting for the Rainbow Hospice memorial garden dedication were, from left: Emy Miller, Rainbow Hospice Care community relations and event manager; Jolene Hosey, Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center manager; John Uttech, Rainbow Hospice Care chairman of the board; Phil Mertens, Rainbow Hospice Care vice chairman of the board; Diana Rue of the Chamber; Dr. Thomas McGorey, Rainbow Hospice Care medical director; Karen Lacke Carrig, Rainbow Hospice Care CEO; Randy Knox, Rainbow Hospice Care Foundation chairman; Jim Nelson, Fort HealthCare senior vice president of finance and CFO; and Megan Cooper, Jefferson Chamber of Commerce tourism and Main Street director.

 Steve Sharp

FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting event for the new outdoor memorial garden and brick dedication at the Rainbow Hospice Care Inpatient Center in Johnson Creek recently.

Rainbow Hospice Care was founded in 1990 by a dedicated group of volunteers and is one of the state’s few remaining local, independent, and non-profit programs. Its mission is to provide comfort, care, and a meaning at the end of life.

