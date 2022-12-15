MSI General Corporation, located in Oconomowoc, announced it has acquired the business of Tredo Group LLC, an architectural firm in Milwaukee.
Formally launched by Jeff Tredo in 2016, Tredo Group LLC provides architectural design and facility planning services in the greater Milwaukee area.
Highlights of their finished project portfolio include key components of the Ballpark Commons in Franklin: a mixed-use office building and headquarters of ROCVentures; the baseball stadium structures at Franklin Field, home of the Milwaukee Milkmen and UW-Milwaukee Panthers; and the Luxe Golf Bays and Hinterhof Biergarten.
Appointed Vice President, Director of Design at MSI General, Jeff Tredo is excited to partner with top-notch construction management, estimating and design teams, according to the MSI General press release.
Tredo is a graduate of Wisconsin Lutheran High School and UW-Milwaukee’s School of Architecture and Planning. He has been designing buildings in Southeastern Wisconsin for over 30 years.
In 2006, he cofounded Korb Tredo Architects Inc., now called Korb + Associates Architects, and in 2015, he was the firm principal at Rinka-Chung Architecture, now called RINKA.
Jeff enjoys mentoring up-and-coming talent and encourages students from all demographics to pursue careers in architecture and the construction trades.
MSI General's five core values of integrity, commitment, trust, passion and teamwork are integrated into every partnership it establishes and maintains, according to the MSI General press release.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.