Leaderhip Watertown is back

The Watertown Area Chamber of Commerce is offering its Leadership Watertown program for individuals interested in becoming leaders in the community.

The program strives to develop a corps of informed, committed and qualified individuals capable of and willing to provide dynamic leadership in the Watertown area.

This is achieved by challenging and educating participants on the opportunities and needs of the community and by creating a dialogue and rapport among participants and community leaders.

Persons who wish to join the next class or have further questions may contact Bonnie Hertel at bonnie@watertownchamber.com.
