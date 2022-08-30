Brittnie Ketter
WAUNAKEE — One Community Bank has announced the addition of Brittnie Ketter to its Waunakee location as a treasury management business development specialist.

“I am overjoyed to be welcoming Brittnie to our team. In her role, Brittnie will be developing new relationships on an individual, commercial and municipal level through referral and business development efforts. She will also aid clients in product education” said Amy Bailey, director of treasury management.

