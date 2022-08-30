WAUNAKEE — One Community Bank has announced the addition of Brittnie Ketter to its Waunakee location as a treasury management business development specialist.
“I am overjoyed to be welcoming Brittnie to our team. In her role, Brittnie will be developing new relationships on an individual, commercial and municipal level through referral and business development efforts. She will also aid clients in product education” said Amy Bailey, director of treasury management.
Prior to joining One Community Bank, Ketter worked in the real estate industry for six years and the mortgage industry for nearly two years. While working in those industries, she excelled at building relationships and product knowledge.
She said she enjoys being involved in her community, supporting clients and attending events.
“I am excited to work at One Community Bank because we are involved in so many communities” Ketter said.
Outside of work, she enjoys playing softball with her husband, going on walks with her two boxer pups, enjoying the outdoors, watching Wisconsin sports, and spending time with her family and friends.
One Community Bank is one of the largest community banks in south central Wisconsin. The locally owned bank has 10 bank locations and $1.7 billion in assets. It provides both personal and business banking products and services, with an intense focus on serving clients, supporting colleagues, and investing in its communities.
One Community Bank serves the communities of Oregon, McFarland, Waunakee, Stoughton, Sun Prairie, Middleton, Adams, Oxford and Grand Marsh.
