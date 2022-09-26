MIDDLETON — Jefferson Utilities, the community’s locally owned, not-for-profit municipal electric utility, participated in the WPPI Energy Annual Meeting on Sept. 15 in Middleton with two of its employees receiving honors.
The utility is a member-owner of WPPI Energy, a not-for-profit wholesale energy provider and joint action agency.
Sarah Hinze, office manager for the utility, received the WPPI Energy Shining Star Award. The award recognizes employees who are showing growth and leadership with proven dedication to strategic initiatives within a utility.
“Sarah continues to grow and expand her skills each day, and when all settled in, she will be a leader and a mentor for others in the office,” said Scott Adler, utility manager for Jefferson Utilities. “Sarah is in charge of the office staff on a daily basis, and she has shown outstanding leadership in her short time here.”
Adler also received recognition during the annual meeting for completing the Joint Action Leadership Certification program. The multi-year curriculum helps utility leaders deepen their knowledge of the joint action model, enhances unity among WPPI Energy members, and promotes member engagement.
Additionally, Adler was re-elected to the executive committee for the WPPI Energy Board of Directors. The executive committee is made up of 11 directors and oversees the joint action agency’s operations and programs.
Jefferson Utilities is an electric and water utility, serving more than 4,000 customers in Jefferson. Founded in 1901, the utility is one of the 51 member-owners of WPPI Energy.
