JEFFERSON—The Jefferson County Area Tourism Council announced its website, enjoyjeffersoncounty.com, has reached nearly 200,000 page views in 2022. This is the most page views for the JCATC website in the history of the group.

Some interesting web stats for the year include: doubling summer traffic over 2021, having a 24% open rate for their monthly newsletter, and monthly newsletter subscriptions continuing to climb to 6,600, due to their monthly online contest for Jefferson County gift cards. Plus, the group’s Facebook page reach is 109K with more than 3.7K followers for a nearly 240% jump.

