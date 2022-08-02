Average gasoline prices in Wisconsin have fallen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,112 stations in Wisconsin.
Prices in Wisconsin are 74.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.
According to GasBuddy price reports, the cheapest station in Wisconsin was priced at $3.49 a gallon yesterday, while the most expensive was $4.99 a gallon, a difference of $1.50 per gallon.
The national average price of gasoline has fallen 15.9 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $4.17 today. The national average is down 65.5 cents per gallon from a month ago and stands $1.02 higher than a year ago, according to GasBuddy data compiled from more than 11 million weekly price reports covering over 150,000 gas stations across the country.
Historical gasoline prices in Wisconsin and the national average going back 10 years show that, on Aug. 1, 2021 gas was $3.04 per gallon, with the U.S. average $3.16; Aug. 1, 2020, Wisconsin was $2.06 with the U.S. average $2.18; Aug. 1, 2019 $2.72, U.S. average $2.72; Aug. 1, 2018 $2.83, U.S. average $2.87; Aug. 1, 2017 $2.30, U.S. average $2.32; Aug. 1, 2016, $2.15, U.S. average $2.12; Aug. 1, 2015 $2.63, U.S. average $2.65; Aug. 1, 2014, $3.49, U.S. average $3.51; Aug. 1, 2013, $3.64, U.S. average $3.62; Aug. 1, 2012, $3.63, U.S. average $3.52.
Neighboring areas and their current gas prices were listed as Appleton being at $3.74 a gallon; Madison, $3.77; Green Bay, $3.80.
“We continue to see average gas prices falling in every state, with the national average down for the seventh straight week. Even better, nearly 20 states have also seen their average decline to $3.99 or less, with over 70,000 stations now at that level or below,” said Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy. “The outlook is for a continued drop in most areas, however, some supply tightness in areas of the Northeastern U.S. could push prices up slightly until inventories rise, or imports do. For now, Americans are seeing prices nearly 90 cents lower than their mid-June peak and are spending close to $330 million less on gasoline every day as a result. As long as oil prices hold at these levels or lower, we’ll see another decline in most areas this week.”
