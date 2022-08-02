Average gasoline prices in Wisconsin have fallen 15.7 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.88 per gallon today, according to GasBuddy’s survey of 3,112 stations in Wisconsin.

Prices in Wisconsin are 74.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 84.4 cents per gallon higher than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has declined 14.8 cents in the last week and stands at $5.27 per gallon.

