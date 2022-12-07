Doosan Bobcat North America employees recently wrapped-up their fall giving campaign, exceeding total donation goals. The company donated more than $250,000 to local organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia focused on education, community prosperity and health resources.
Organizations that benefited from the Doosan Bobcat Johnson Creek Fall Giving Campaign in Wisconsin include Cornerstone of Grace, Watertown; St. Henry Congregation, Watertown; United Way of Jefferson and N. Walworth Counties Inc., Fort Atkinson and Time of Grace Ministry, Milwaukee.
Bobcat’s fall charitable giving campaign took place over a two-week period in October, allowing employees to concentrate their efforts toward giving back to nonprofits working to cultivate local communities.
New to this year’s campaign, employees could choose any organization with a 501(c)(3) status, rather than selecting from a set list of nonprofit organizations.
“As an organization, our employees are passionate about giving back and improving the lives of those within our communities,” Tina Amerman, director of talent experience at Bobcat said. “By providing employees with the opportunity to support organizations that are close to their hearts, we can accomplish more through our efforts to make a positive social impact.”
