Doosan Bobcat North America employees recently wrapped-up their fall giving campaign, exceeding total donation goals. The company donated more than $250,000 to local organizations in North Dakota, Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Carolina and Georgia focused on education, community prosperity and health resources.

Organizations that benefited from the Doosan Bobcat Johnson Creek Fall Giving Campaign in Wisconsin include Cornerstone of Grace, Watertown; St. Henry Congregation, Watertown; United Way of Jefferson and N. Walworth Counties Inc., Fort Atkinson and Time of Grace Ministry, Milwaukee. 

