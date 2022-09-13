BEAVER DAM — A part of the Watertown Tuesday Farmer’s Market for the past 14 years, Chippy’s Popcorn Creations is celebrating two milestone anniversaries with a Hybrid Midweek Mingle for Beaver Dam Area Chamber Members and the Business Community on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Chapel of the Archangels.

Chippy’s Kettle Corn started serving in farmers markets, fairs, and festivals in 2002, and in 2012, owners Scott and Linda Chipman opened their brick and mortar shop at 507 Madison St. in Beaver Dam.

