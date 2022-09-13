BEAVER DAM — A part of the Watertown Tuesday Farmer’s Market for the past 14 years, Chippy’s Popcorn Creations is celebrating two milestone anniversaries with a Hybrid Midweek Mingle for Beaver Dam Area Chamber Members and the Business Community on Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at Chapel of the Archangels.
Chippy’s Kettle Corn started serving in farmers markets, fairs, and festivals in 2002, and in 2012, owners Scott and Linda Chipman opened their brick and mortar shop at 507 Madison St. in Beaver Dam.
The 10- and 20-year anniversaries will also be celebrated in the shop Thursday through Saturday, with special deals, giveaways and surprises for customers.
In the spirit of the Chipmans’ service to their Madison Street Neighborhood, they will also be donating a portion of their sales to the Mad Street Art Initiative, as well as accepting donations.
According to a media release, over the past 20 years, Scott and Linda have been committed to supporting causes that serve their community and move it forward. Popcorn is the way they do that.
Since opening the shop on Madison Street, they have served as a Beaver Dam Chamber of Commerce board member, Change of Heart ministry support team member, spearheading organizer of Volunteer Dodge, and an active proud supporter of Beaver Dam logo & apparel sales.
They also work very closely with the Playground Movement, “Beaver Dam’s urban-inspired pop-up playground — a safe place of community and supervised activities in the Madison Street Neighborhood.”
