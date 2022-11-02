Grand opening: Chandler House Bakery
April Chandler, owner and baker, serves customers Cindy and Steve Pressly at the Chandler House Bakery grand opening Oct. 29

Main Street in Watertown welcomed a new storefront to the downtown when Chandler House Bakery, 411 E. Main St., opened their location Saturday, Oct. 29.

Executive Pastry Chef and co-owner, April Chandler, earned her certifications in Baking and Patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu. After stints at Seattle’s famed Canlis restaurant and having served as the former Executive Pastry Chef at North Pond, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago, April brought her love of baking to Watertown.

