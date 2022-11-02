Main Street in Watertown welcomed a new storefront to the downtown when Chandler House Bakery, 411 E. Main St., opened their location Saturday, Oct. 29.
Executive Pastry Chef and co-owner, April Chandler, earned her certifications in Baking and Patisserie from Le Cordon Bleu. After stints at Seattle's famed Canlis restaurant and having served as the former Executive Pastry Chef at North Pond, a Michelin-starred restaurant in Chicago, April brought her love of baking to Watertown.
April worked 60-70 hours weekly running the retail cafes at Children’s Wisconsin. When the pandemic struck, April found herself working 40 hours instead. Looking for a creative outlet, she started in October 2020 as a made-to-order bakery operating out of the Watertown Farm Market Kitchen. It grew quickly and in May 2021, she left her job to bake full-time. In February 2022, she and her wife, co-owner Charity Chandler, purchased the building.
“I never thought, when I started this, that it would grow so quickly to what it has become,” April said. Charity added, “When we started, some of our first orders came from family, friends I had gone to high school with, and neighbors. They were excited to support April and it made me so grateful that we decided to relocate to my hometown.”
At the grand opening Saturday, a line formed outside the bakery at 9:45 a.m. and remained consistently throughout the day. Hundreds came and went through the newly redesigned space and people were pleasant and patient throughout. “As people were leaving, they were saying, ‘We left you some’ and ‘It’s worth the wait,’ Shelly Roth shared.
As Chandler House Bakery grows, they will be open to the public for retail Friday and Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. They will fill pick-up orders Tuesday - Saturday for those who have ordered in advance.
