New research has named the top 10 states that have recorded the most non-fatal workplace injuries and Wisconsin features in the list, with 2,239 non-fatal injuries per 100,000 people, which is the 4th highest in the US.
Vermont was the highest, with 2,897 per 100,000 workers.
Health experts at NiceRx have created the “US Workplace Accident Report,” which reveals the US states with the most fatal and non-fatal injuries, as well as the industries experiencing the most fatalities, and the most common age, sex, day of the week, and month of the year a person is most likely to suffer a fatal workplace injury.
The research revealed that the construction industry saw the most fatalities, with 1,008. This was 134 more than any other industry — as opposed to 29 fatalities in the utilities industry.
The head is the body part that leads to the most fatal occupational injuries — 992 and this makes up for 46% of all fatal occupational injuries.
People between the ages of 45 and 65 years-old account for more than 42.26% of this total of fatal injuries in the workplace.
Men account for 92.13% of all fatal injuries in the workplace.
The most likely day of the week in the US to suffer a fatal injury in the workplace is Thursday, with 922 cases on that day. The most likely month for an injury to occur is August.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.