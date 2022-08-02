MANITOWOC — Bank First Corporation, with a bank in downtown Watertown, has announced the signing of an agreement and plan of merger with Hometown Bancorp, Ltd., parent company of Hometown Bank, a Wisconsin state-chartered bank.
The plan means that Bank First has agreed to acquire 100% of the common stock of Hometown in a combined stock-and-cash transaction.
“Bank First’s focus on providing innovative products and services will allow the customers of Hometown to benefit from a wide array of retail banking products and loan programs tailored to the unique needs of each individual or family,” a media release from the banks on the merger stated.
Hometown shareholders and customers will also benefit from Bank First’s 49.8% ownership of UFS, LLC, a bank technology outfitter, which provides digital, core, cybersecurity, managed IT, and cloud services to banks in the Midwest. Bank First’s relationship with UFS creates opportunities to access the latest advancements in banking technology at a faster rate than its peers.
Mike Molepske, president and Chief Executive Officer of Bank First stated, “We are excited to welcome Tim McFarlane and the relationship focused team of bankers at Hometown to Bank First. I’ve had the pleasure of knowing Tim throughout my banking career and working with him as well. I am looking forward to collaborating with Tim and his team as we combine our organizations. Together, we will provide exceptional value to our employees, customers and shareholders.”
“Our organizations’ shared values make this partnership a natural fit,” said McFarlane, president and Chief Executive Officer of Hometown. “By joining with Bank First, we found an opportunity to align with a partner that shares our passion for providing personalized customer service and shows a genuine concern for the well-being of our employees, customers and communities. We see a great opportunity to complement Bank First’s strengths, while leveraging their capabilities to add value to our customers in the form of leading-edge technology and a large breadth of retail and business offerings.”
Upon completion of the merger, McFarlane will assume the role of president and will join the board of directors of Bank First, N.A. He will also be nominated to the Bank First Corporation Board of Directors. Molepske will continue serving as Chief Executive Officer and chairman of the boards of directors of Bank First Corporation and Bank First, N.A.
As of June 30, Hometown had approximately $627.6 million in consolidated assets, $421.2 million in gross loans, $538.7 million in deposits and $65.5 million in consolidated stockholders’ equity. Based on the financial results as of June 30, the combined company, inclusive of projected balances to be acquired from the proposed acquisition of Denmark Bancshares, Inc., will have total assets of approximately $4.3 billion, loans of approximately $3.3 billion and deposits of approximately $3.7 billion.
Piper Sandler & Co. served as financial advisor to Bank First and Alston & Bird LLP served as legal counsel. Reinhart Boerner Van Deuren, s.c. served as legal counsel to Hometown.
Bank First Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Manitowoc, with total assets of approximately $2.9 billion. Its principal activity is the ownership and operation of Bank First, a nationally-chartered community bank that operates 21 banking centers serving Wisconsin. The bank’s history dates back to 1894 when it was founded as the Bank of Manitowoc.
Hometown Bancorp, Ltd is a bank holding company headquartered in Fond du Lac, with total assets of approximately $627.6 million. Its principal activities are the ownership and management of its wholly owned subsidiary, Hometown Bank. The bank generates commercial, mortgage and consumer loans and offers various deposits and savings plans to customers located primarily within central and northeastern Wisconsin.
