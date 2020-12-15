OCONOMOWOC — Thrive In Wellness has moved into a new office location with more wellness services to offer.
Lisa Eckhardt, owner and specialist in X’TRACT and Raindrop Techniques announced the move to 888 Thackeray Trail, #106, Oconomowoc. She said, along with services provided that work with moving the lymph within the lymphatic system, she is excited to add Certified Aromatherapy Coaching to her arsenal against everyday stress on physical, mental, and spiritual levels.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.