OCONOMOWOC — Thrive In Wellness has moved into a new office location with more wellness services to offer.

Lisa Eckhardt, owner and specialist in X’TRACT and Raindrop Techniques announced the move to 888 Thackeray Trail, #106, Oconomowoc. She said, along with services provided that work with moving the lymph within the lymphatic system, she is excited to add Certified Aromatherapy Coaching to her arsenal against everyday stress on physical, mental, and spiritual levels.

