Heritage Homes, an assisted living, memory, and independent living care community in Watertown, recently named Casey Schuett as the campus administrator.
The announcement came after Barb Butler said her retirement will be effective on May 15.
Butler, previously the administrator and director of nursing, has been working alongside Schuett during the transition.
“Few people have had as much of an impact on Heritage Homes as Barb Butler,” said Christopher Meyer, chief executive officer at The Lutheran Home Association. “She advocated for our residents and team members, driving Heritage Homes to the forefront in the Watertown community as a quality place to call home.”
Schuett has years of experience as a campus administrator in the senior housing field. He has served in the skilled nursing facility industry for the past several years.
“I am excited to be a part of the team at Heritage Homes. Everyone welcomed me with open arms and being able to learn from Barb before she retires has been extremely helpful,” said Schuett. “I look forward to working with everyone to continue to provide the best care for our residents.”
Schuett has a rich background serving in various leadership roles, such as an assistant campus administrator and campus administrator at two facilities. He graduated from Carroll University with a bachelor of science in healthcare administration.
“As we move forward with COVID and regulation changes, Casey’s extensive experience will complement our current team,” said Tiffany Olson, the regional director of operations for Wisconsin. “He has already engaged team members and residents.”
“For the last five years, I have been blessed to work alongside compassionate caring staff. They have inspired me and challenged me,” said Butler. “Together we provided a loving Christian home for our residents and their loved ones. I want to thank them, our residents, family members, and community for a rewarding last career. I look forward to spending time with my husband and traveling.”
