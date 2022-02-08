The cab company serving Watertown has come into the next century with new technology for customers.
As of Jan. 17, residents of the city have been able to go on the company’s website to request taxi and shared ride services. Brown Cab Service Inc. website is browncab.net.
“People are now able to book rides online, something they were not able to do before,” Watertown Transit Manager Bill Hugin said. “In the past, they (the customers) had to call a dispatcher.”
Currently, 7 to 10% of the city’s cab customers are using the new service, Hugin said. “They are finding it very convenient,” he added. On Friday afternoon, the cab service had seven vehicles on the road and had provided 259 rides by 2 p.m. that day.
After testing the service in Fort Atkinson and Beaver Dam, the cab company is trying to get the word out about the new service in all its communities it serves, including Watertown.
Once on the website, a dozen Brown Cab services under the umbrella company Running Inc., based in Viroqua, appear on the site. A customer has to click the city he or she is associated with and the option to request a ride online appears.
The site also includes the hours of operations, service area and taxi fares.
The taxi and shared ride service is contracted with the City of Watertown. “If we do one ride or a million rides, the amount of money the company makes is the same, Hugin said. “All the money generated above the contract amount goes back to the city and they can decide what to do with it.”
The goal is to make requesting a ride more convenient, the manager said.
“Sometimes people have to wait on hold while dispatchers are dealing with other customers,” Hugin said. “This makes it more convenient for everyone.”
People at work or students at school, can go online at anytime to request a ride. They will receive a message back that a request has been received. The average pick-up window is 15 minutes.
For those who do not have access to the internet, they can still call 920-563-6303 to schedule a ride.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.