Watertown, WI (53094)

Today

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High around 80F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph..

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely this evening. Then a chance of scattered thunderstorms overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 66F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.