JEFFERSON — Heritage Country Meats, a new retail meat market and custom processor, has opened in Jefferson County.
The market is located at N3705 State Road 89 at its intersection with County Highway W, just southwest of Jefferson.
In early 2021, a group of investors with local ties purchased the property, which for decades was home to Schroedl’s Country Market.
“I can’t believe how much excitement there has been about us opening,” said Fort Atkinson native Jake Barbian, Heritage Country Meats’ retail store manager. “It’s been amazing.”
Barbian said that the store’s focus, of course, is its fresh-cut meat.
“We’re very, very lucky because all of our beef and pork is being provided by local producers who also happen to be in our ownership group,” he said. “We process it all here in our USDA facility and then we bring it right into the retail store for our customers.”
Customers also may purchase frozen products such as beef stew, roasts and hamburger, all at a 10-percent discount.
Barbian, a 2006 Fort Atkinson High School graduate with a background in the retail meat industry, said that it won’t be too long before sausage products join the meat case.
“We plan to make all of our own fresh sausages — brats, kielbasas, Italians, breakfast sausage,” he said, adding that smoked products such as snack sticks, jerky and summer sausage also are being prepared.
Barbian said that, like Schroedl’s, Heritage Country Meats offers custom cutting.
The retail market also features a variety of other products, many locally sourced. Among them are Kettle Moraine Honey from Whitewater; dilly beans, soups and sauces made by Bushel and Peck’s in Beloit; and cheese from Hoard’s Dairyman Farm Creamery in Fort Atkinson.
In addition, it sells popular and craft beers and sodas; whiskey, brandy, vodka and wine. Again, many are produced in Wisconsin.
Heritage Country Meats’ dedication to “local” also can be seen in some of its décor. Not only is the business using much of Schroedl’s former equipment, but one shelf displays Schroedl’s milk cartons, milk crates and paper hats; packaging from Stoppenbach Meats in Jefferson; and a milk bottle from Healthway Dairy in Fort Atkinson.
Heritage Country Meats’ current store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday.
Handicapped parking and an entrance ramp are located on the west side of the building.
For more information on custom processing or the retail store, visit www.heritagecountrymeats.com, email info@heritagecountrymeats.com or call 920-675-9064.
