Hetfield joins local attorney firm

Zachary J. Hetfield has joined the firm of Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates.
Hetfield attended Liberty University School of Law in Virginia, graduating with his Juris Doctorate in 2012. He became licensed in the state of New York in 2013 and began practicing in personal injury and class action securities litigation.
In 2014, he decided it was time to return home to Wisconsin and joined the Wisconsin bar, where he’s been ever since.
Prior to joining Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates, Hetfield worked for the Wisconsin Department of Safety and Professional Services for seven years. He prosecuted violations of building codes, as well as advising the department and its stakeholders on their application.
He also prosecuted licensing violations in the medical and business fields.
Since joining Bender, Larson, Chidley, Koppes & Associates, Hetfield practices in the fields of real estate, landlord/tenant, estate planning, corporate, and municipal law.
In between his legal endeavors, Hetfield travels with his wife and daughter. He is also working on his private pilot license and is an avid hunter.
