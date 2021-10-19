FORT ATKINSON — The Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce is highlighting career opportunities at its largest employers with tours of their facilities.

“We’ll be touring OSI, Green Bay Packaging, and TopCon,” said Carrie Chisholm, executive director of the Fort Atkinson Area Chamber of Commerce.

Tours begin Oct. 28 at 9 a.m.

“There is no school this day, so it is a perfect time to sign up a high school-aged student to learn more about manufacturing jobs in our community,” she said.

Tours begin at 9 a.m. and conclude at 1:30 p.m.”

Those interested may contact the chamber with questions.

