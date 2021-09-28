FORT ATKINSON — In recognition of their national Juntos Avanzamos, “Together We Advance” designation, Fort Community Credit Union hosted a proclamation ceremony Sept. 25 at the Unity Project’s Fall Fiesta event at Jones Park.
FCCU team members Whitney Townsend and Yolanda Ramirez, member Juan Villegas, and leadership Sue Johnson and Dianne Butt, shared words of appreciation and celebration.
They were also joined by Edgar Hernandez, senior manager- Multicultural Strategy with CUNA Mutual Group representing Inclusiv.
On behalf of Inclusiv, a leading national financial inclusion advocate, Hernandez welcomed Fort Community Credit Union to the Juntos Avanzamos program. During his remarks, he commented on the strong testament this designation served and thanked FCCU’s leadership for opening the doors of opportunity to Hispanic and immigrant communities.
Of the more than 5,000 credit unions in the United States, only about 100 hold the Juntos Avanzamos designation. This accolade is a strong representation that FCCU has made an exemplary commitment to serve and empower the Hispanic and immigrant communities.
To receive this designation, FCCU demonstrated itself as a trusted financial partner by employing bilingual, culturally competent team members and leadership, accepting alternative forms of ID such as individual tax identification number, offering products and services suited to meet the financial needs of the Hispanic and immigrant communities, and simply by treating members with respect, regardless of immigration status.
“This designation confirms to us that FCCU is heading in the right direction as a strong and genuine ally to everyone in our diverse communities,” said Sue Johnson, president and CEO of FCCU at the event. “While we have long served the everyday banking needs our Hispanic members by offering deposit accounts and ITIN loans, we are now proud to offer ITIN mortgages and are looking forward to working with Inclusiv to bring more services to our Hispanic and immigrant members and communities.”
Fort Community Credit Union is a member-owned financial cooperative open to anyone living or working in Dane, Dodge, Jefferson, Rock, Walworth or Waukesha counties.
With branch locations in Fort Atkinson, Jefferson, Watertown and Whitewater, FCCU holds $346 million in assets and has more than 22,000 members.
Juntos Avanzamos, Together We Advance, is a designation for credit unions committed to serving and empowering Hispanic consumers.
The designation was developed by the Cornerstone Credit Union League, which represents states such as Arkansas, Oklahoma, and Texas.
