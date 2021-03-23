MILWAUKEE — A new round of stimulus checks are being sent out and direct-deposit payments will hit Americans’ bank accounts in the next few days if they have not already.
Previously, the Better Business Bureau Scam Tracker received numerous reports from people who were contacted by scammers through text messages, emails, and phone calls about their COVID-19 stimulus checks. BBB believes many of these same tactics may be used again.
“Watch out for email or text messages instructing you to click a link to ‘request benefit payments.” The link connects to an application prompting the entering of personal information in order to ‘make sure you are getting all the payments owed to you.’ Beware. This application is really a way to phish for personal details and commit identity theft,” the BBB said.
In a phone variation of the con, the scammer pretends to call from a government agency.
“The con artist insists on being paid immediately — or confirmation of personal information — before a stimulus check is sent,” the BBB stated. “Other times, scammers claim additional funds are available or that the consumer can receive funds immediately once a small processing fee is paid with a pre-paid debit card. These are all red flags and should be reported to BBB Scam Tracker.
For more information about scams related to the coronavirus, see BBB.org/coronavirus.
Persons who have spotted a scam can report it to BBB.org/ScamTracker.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.