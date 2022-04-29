The Watertown Main Street Program was honored as co-winner in the Best Retail Event category for its annual Main Street Morning Mixer at the 31st Wisconsin Main Street Awards held April 22 in Fond du Lac.
The awards ceremony was hosted by the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation to recognize Wisconsin Main Street staff and volunteers for their historic preservation and downtown economic development efforts in communities in Wisconsin in 2021.
The Main Street Morning Mixer, a brunch-style cocktail walk held annually in late March, is designed to introduce attendees to the many unique bars and pubs in downtown Watertown and to showcase the many improvements recently made to several bar locations. The target audience for the mixer is attendees age 21 or older who enjoy craft cocktails and wish to support the downtown bar scene. The event also activates the downtown on a Sunday morning when retail shops are not typically open. The event shared the top honor with the Art Walk in De Pere.
“WEDC congratulates the Watertown Main Street Program for its outstanding efforts to revitalize and improve downtown Watertown,” said Missy Hughes, secretary and CEO of WEDC. “A vibrant downtown is critical to a community’s overall economic development as well as the quality of life for its residents, and we commend Watertown for being among the best in the state when it comes to strengthening its downtown.”
In addition, Jonathan Lampe was recognized at the awards ceremony as the Volunteer of the Year from Watertown for successfully repairing Watertown’s downtown street clock, and for his leadership on behalf of the Watertown Public Library Board of Trustees to complete the recent expansion and renovation of the library. Each designated Main Street community may nominate a volunteer for recognition at the ceremony.
“I am very proud of our Main Street Program for winning this award and for all the recognition we have received from the WEDC for our events and special projects throughout the years,” said Amber Smith, president of the Main Street Program board of directors. “We are excited that the Main Street Morning Mixer won for Best Retail Event, and we thank Jonathan for his efforts to get our street clock functioning again.”
Wisconsin Main Street is a community development program administered by WEDC that targets Wisconsin’s historic commercial districts. WEDC provides technical support and training to the 34 Main Street communities and 83 Connect Communities to help them revitalize their business districts based on guidelines developed by the National Trust for Historic Preservation.
Since the program’s inception in 1987, Wisconsin Main Street community projects have resulted in the creation of more than 3,000 new businesses and more than 16,000 net new jobs. In addition, more than $2.5 billion in public and private investment has occurred in Wisconsin Main Street communities.
During fiscal year 2021, despite suffering one of the most dramatic economic declines in recent history, Wisconsin Main Street communities were responsible for the creation of an estimated 357 net new jobs and 134 net new businesses in the state. Nearly 25,000 volunteer hours were dedicated to improving the quality of life in communities around the state.
