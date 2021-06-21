MANITOWOC — Kyle Haug, regional president at Bank First, has announced the addition of Tom Pasch, vice president, business banking.
Pasch joined Bank First with over 12 years of business banking experience. He will be responsible for the growth and management of family-owned and closely held business relationships in the Watertown market and surrounding areas.
“We are thrilled to welcome Tom to the Bank First team,” said Haug. “Tom’s engagement in the community and extensive banking experience make him a perfect fit to grow the bank’s business relationships in the Watertown market. Bank First also provides additional lending capacity, capabilities, and growth opportunities for Tom to advance his banking career.”
Pasch attended Brown College in Minnesota and served in the Army National Guard. Active in the Watertown community, he is the president of Rotary Club, serves as an alderman on the city council, a board member of the YES! Group, and shares his time and talents on his church council. Pasch takes pride in coaching his daughter’s basketball team and is an avid outdoors enthusiast. He resides in Watertown with his wife, Julie, and their four daughters.
Bank First was incorporated in 1894. The bank is an independent community bank with 21 banking locations in Wisconsin.
