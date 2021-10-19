“Although deeply rooted in Midwestern traditions and culture, we pride ourselves in continuing to adapt and expand our products and services. For that reason, we are especially honored to receive Newsweek’s acknowledgment for the second year in a row as one of America’s Best Online Shops” said Kristin Stewart, Blain’s Farm & Fleet chief marketing officer. “As a family-owned business, Blain’s Farm & Fleet prioritizes providing the best service at a great value. Whether shopping in-store, online, or via our mobile app, we strive to give our customers the best possible experience.”
The Best Online Shops 2022 were selected based on an extensive research effort that included a thorough screening process. Statista performed detailed testing of each online shop and conducted a nationwide survey of approximately 6,000 American online shoppers. Survey participants evaluated online shops on Trust & Security, Structure & Usability, Payment, Purchase & Delivery, Service & Communication, Technical Performance, and Likelihood of Purchase. Out of the thousands of online retailers evaluated, only 1,000 receive an acknowledgment as one of the Best Online Shops of 2022 across eight industries and 39 different categories. Farmandfleet.com placed 18th in the Universal Provider Category.
Newsweek has developed this research to point their readers to the best online shops. It stated in the article, “We’re confident that all the shops cited in our rankings offer a first-rate consumer experience.” Winning emphasizes the website’s clear design, seamless ordering process and responsive customer service.
“We want our customers across the country to have that same great Modern General Store experience when shopping online,” said Jane Blain Gilbertson, Blain’s Farm & Fleet CEO, owner, and president. “We are overjoyed that Newsweek has recognized the excellence of farmandfleet.com once again. Since they base the award on real online customer feedback, it means that much more to us to know our customers genuinely enjoy their shopping experience.”
Blain’s has a store in Watertown on the city’s west side.
