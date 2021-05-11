OCONOMOWOC — McShane Construction Company has been selected by repeat client, Mandel Group to provide general construction services for Hackney House Apartments at Pabst Farms.
Located in Oconomowoc, the new development will offer 302 units.
Positioned on a 34.45-acre site, the community will be comprised of 18 two-story garden-style buildings and two three-story townhome buildings that exude a modern farmhouse aesthetic. The development is designed to leverage the large site acreage by creating intimate courtyards that offer access to natural environs and encourage resident interaction.
Community amenities will include a 4,000-square-foot clubhouse with a gourmet-style kitchen and fitness center, an outdoor pool with a Baja lounge shelf, a grill and patio dining area, a dog wash and bike storage. The property will also incorporate 11 detached garages.
Units will be available in one- to three-bedroom configurations and will incorporate high-end finishes, including quartz countertops, designer cabinetry, stainless steel appliances and vinyl plank flooring.
Completion of Hackney House Apartments is slated for April, 2023.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.