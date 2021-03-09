MADISON – The Department of Workforce Development (is launching an interactive directory of services to connect Wisconsinites with workforce programs in their areas.
The DWD works with partners across the state to offer critical services like career training and job-search assistance.
The new Directory of Workforce Services provides information online by county for workforce programs provided by DWD, the Wisconsin Technical College System, local workforce development boards and their contractors and partners.
“Whether they are administered by DWD, local workforce boards, technical colleges, or nonprofits, Wisconsin offers a lot of programs that help people successfully reach their employment goals,” DWD Secretary-designee Amy Pechacek said. “Workforce partners from across the state worked together to combine information about the various opportunities available and present them in one central location to make it easier for people to learn about and access them.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has shifted the way many workforce services are provided. Prior to the pandemic, job seekers and employers were directed to physical job center locations to learn about the different workforce services in their area. The Directory of Workforce Service offers a virtual list of available services across agencies in an easy-to-use map that allows job seekers and employers to learn more about workforce programs in a safe way.
The Directory of Workforce Services provides a description of available workforce services and contact information to connect to services in each county.
There are tips on job search assistance, resume writing, job applications, interview tips, JobCenterofWisconsin.com registration, navigating the unemployment insurance online system and more.
To learn more, or to gain access to the services mentioned, visit JobCenterofWisconsin.com/directory services.
