WATERTOWN — Watertown’s Fisher Barton, a self-described “metallurgical science innovation company,” has announced the release of its Multi-Disc Tension Brake System.
The announcement came at the recent 2021 Utility Expo in Louisville, Kentucky.
“Designed specifically for utility construction applications, the next-generation brake system is engineered to provide smooth, consistent braking with higher torque and cooler operating temperatures,” the company said in a media release. “The three-point design provides consistent braking tension-reducing pulses and surges on the line.”
Fisher Barton said the aluminum-bronze composite rotor in the system radiates heat away from the braking surface better than solid bronze rotors, improving thermal conductivity, creating longer pad life and decreased maintenance downtime.
The Fisher Barton Multi-Disc Tension Brake Systems easily mounts to trailer systems and reel stands, according to the firm.
“Fisher Barton has been providing brake components for utility construction equipment market for many years, and several of our current customers have various Fisher Barton brake components and assemblies showcased at the 2021 Utility Expo,” the media release stated.
Fisher Barton, with facilities in Watertown, is a metallurgical science innovation partner for high wear and cutting components.
It has eight locations in Wisconsin, Illinois and Vietnam that innovate blades and turf care components, bronze motion control products, industrial knives and various other wear components.
