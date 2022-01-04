FORT ATKINSON — Badger Bank President and CEO Steve Dehnert has moved out of his role as president, but will continue as CEO and chairman of the board, with David Keleher being promoted the bank’s new president.
Keleher previously held the position of executive vice president, senior loan officer and currently sits on the Badger Bank Board of Directors.
Keleher began his career with Badger Bank in April of 2010 as vice president. Originally from Shullsburg, Keleher currently resides in the Cambridge area. Keleher and his wife have three grown children.
He graduated from the University of Wisconsin-Platteville receiving a bachelor of science degree in business administration finance, and a minor in accounting. He attended the Graduate School of Banking at UW-Madison.
“With 40 years of experience in the banking industry, Keleher offers a depth of knowledge in lending, compliance regulations, deposits and operations,” a media statement from the bank said. “His knowledge and understanding of not only the Badger Bank product offerings, but of how to develop, grow and operate a successful financial institution led to this much-deserved promotion.”
“We look forward to David’s continued long-term contributions,” said Steve Dehnert.
Dehnert announced Tom Dehnert is newly appointed executive vice president.
Dehnert started at the bank in 2008 as a customer service representative. He has held various positions including personal banker and security officer, currently he is a vice president and loan officer. Dehnert serves on many committees within the bank and is the Badger Bank WBA Advocacy Officer. He currently sits on the bank’s board of directors.
Dehnert announced the promotion of Mitch Weyer to vice president/senior loan officer
Weyer began at Badger Bank in January of 2008 as a teller and has been a vice president and loan officer for several years.
Weyer is also a graduate from University of Wisconsin-Whitewater and the Graduate School of Banking at UW-Madison. In addition, he was awarded a Certificate of Executive Leadership from the Center for Professional and Executive Development at the Wisconsin School of Business. This is the highest-level certificate offered by CPED and reflects the rigorous leadership curriculum that is delivered through the Graduate School of Banking.
