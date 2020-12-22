As the COVID-19 pandemic and its economic impact continue to ravage communities across the nation, some populations have been disproportionately affected by this crisis.
This past fall, Badger Bank, with a presence in Jefferson County, has once again partnered with the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago (FHLBank Chicago) to help the communities its serves by contributing matching dollars to the Targeted Impact Fund. FHLBank Chicago’s Targeted Impact Fund provides grants to support relief efforts for populations hardest-hit by COVID-19.
“Badger Bank knows that additional investment in the communities we serve remains essential,” a media release from the bank said. “Through this program, we reaffirm our commitment to support our communities by granting $35,000 to the Targeted Impact Fund’s qualified community members who have been significantly impacted by COVID-19.”
Seven $5,000 grants were granted to local qualifying small businesses and non-profit organizations. Eligible beneficiaries of the Targeted Impact Fund must align with at least one of the following program priorities:
• Support for Minority Business Enterprises (MBEs) and/or Women’s Business Enterprises (WBEs) to develop, grow, and/or rebuild small businesses classified as an MBE or WBE.
An MBE is a business with over 50% minority ownership, and a WBE is a business with over 50% female ownership.
• Advancement of Black and Latino communities through organizations that promote a fair and inclusive society or otherwise promote equity and racial justice.
• Empowerment services for population’s hardest-hit by COVID-19 including but not limited to Black, Latino, Native American, elderly, and rural communities.
• Support for affordable housing sustainability to assist low- and moderate-income households through entities that provide or promote affordable housing via rental assistance programs, housing counseling agencies, homeless services, fair housing agencies, and affordable housing projects in need of operational support.
“The Targeted Impact Fund demonstrates our investment in the communities we serve,” said Steve Dehnert, President & CEO of Badger Bank. “Our local non-profits and small businesses need to flourish in order to keep our small communities thriving.”
The Cambridge Area Resource Team (CART) is the recipient of one of seven $5,000 grants.
The Badgerland After School Enrichment Program (BASE) was also the recipient of a $5,000 grant to help operations.
