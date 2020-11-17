MILTON — The Milton Courier is reporting that the City of Milton Common Council has approved submission of an application for a Wisconsin Department of Transportation (DOT) Transportation Facilities Economic Assistance (TEA) grant in partnership with Clasen Quality Chocolates, Inc.

In addition to Milton, Clasen has a large chocolate plant on the far west side of Watertown.

If awarded, the money will be used to help finance a rail spur extension which is proposed to serve a 169-acre site which Clasen is looking to develop, and more than 150 acres of undeveloped land along Milton’s Putman Parkway and County Trunk M.

In a memo to the council, City Administrator Al Hulick noted that the TEA grant, if awarded, would fund up to 50% of what he said was “about a $3.5 million rail extension.”

The grant requires that a municipality serve as applicant in the process and Milton has agreed to do so.

