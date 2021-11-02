If you have reached age 65 and are eligible for Medicare, you should have received “Medicare and You 2021,” the official U.S. government Medicare handbook.
If you haven’t received a copy, you should call Medicare at 1-800-633-4227 and request your free copy. Enrollment is now open, and will be until December 7. Those already enrolled in Medicare can change their coverage during the open enrollment period. Below I’ll discuss some things to be aware of.
Medicare ’s seven-month initial enrollment period begins three months before your 65th birthday. You have the option to enroll in original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan. If you are already getting benefits from Social Security or the Railroad Retirement Board (RRB), you will automatically get Parts A and B starting the first day of the month you turn 65.
You usually will not pay a premium for Part A if you or your spouse paid Medicare taxes for a required minimum of time. There is a monthly premium for Part B.
However, if you are still working at 65, and you have group health plan coverage based on your current employment, you can postpone signing up for Part B, and sign up later in a special employment period, during the eight-month period that begins the month after the employment ends or the coverage ends, whichever happens first. (If you do not sign up during that special enrollment period, your Part B premium will be increased by a penalty permanently.) Unless you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan, you should also consider signing up for Part D, drug coverage, which is not included under original Parts A and B.
If you do sign up for original Medicare, know that Part B, medical insurance, covers only 80% of costs you incur. So you should consider purchasing a Medigap policy, otherwise known as Medicare supplemental insurance, which will cover the remaining 20% of costs covering copayments, coinsurance and deductibles. Medigap plans are standardized, and you can review all the available plans in Section 5 of “Medicare and You” (see page 72). Plan F is the most comprehensive, and with the exception of foreign travel emergency costs, this plan covers the 20% of medical costs not covered by Part B.
Medicare Advantage plans are an alternative to original Medicare Parts A and B. These plans are referred to as Part C, or MA plans. Medicare Advantage members must pay the Medicare Part B monthly premium, but usually pay little or no additional costs for using a specific provider network. It is less expensive because you would not have to pay the premiums for Part D. Most Medicare Advantage plans include prescription drug coverage. In addition, many include hearing, vision and dental coverage, which are not covered by original Medicare. If you are planning to switch to a Medicare Advantage plan, make sure it allows you to continue using your current physicians. If you are considering changing to a Medicare Advantage plan, call 1-800-MEDICARE for plans in your area.
If your current drug costs are very high, you may want to consider switching to a different Plan D. You can compare drug costs by using the Medicare Plan Finder at Medicare.gov. You can enter the drugs you use and compare costs among plans.
An excellent source for free information is your State Health Insurance Assistance Program at shiphelp.org; you can also call 877-839-2675. I volunteered for this group for several years. Their volunteers are very reliable. You should consider volunteering for your local group. It will be educational, and you will be able to support others.
Another excellent source of information is “Get What’s Yours for Health Care” by Philip Moeller (Simon and Schuster). If you are new to Medicare, this book will be very valuable to you.
(Elliot Raphaelson welcomes your questions and comments at raphelliot@gmail.com.)
©2021 Elliot Raphaelson Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.