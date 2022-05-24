IXONIA — Ixonia Bank, a full-service financial institution with assets approaching $560 million and seven locations, is expanding its footprint in the metro Milwaukee area by opening a mortgage lending office in Brookfield this summer.
Senior Vice President of Residential Lending David Rouse has been tasked with building and managing a successful lending team that will utilize cutting edge lending technology and combine with it the personal relationship that clients get when working with Ixonia Bank.
“This is a logical and strategic expansion for us,” stated Dan Westrope, Chairman and CEO of Ixonia Bank. “We expect this market to provide us with additional growth opportunities going forward and Dave is the ideal person to lead this effort.”
Rouse added, “I’m excited to lead the re-imagined Ixonia Bank Mortgage Lending Division, not only in the communities we serve, but in all of Southeast Wisconsin. ‘Helping You Succeed’ is not only our tagline, but something we’re committed to doing every day.”
The office will be in the Sendik’s Towne Centre at 3815 N. Brookfield Road, Suite 103, in Brookfield. It will be devoted to lending activities and will include a space for client meetings and closings. The location will not accept customer deposits. Rouse can be reached at 414-587-5870 to set up a meeting.
