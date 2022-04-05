FCCU promotes Paynter to chief lending officer

FORT ATKINSON — Fort Community Credit Union has announced the promotion of Kevin Paynter to chief lending officer.
In 1989, Paynter joined FCCU as a collections officer. In the years following, Paynter held a variety of roles as he progressed through his career at the credit union. In 2000, with the completion of the newly constructed Whitewater branch, Paynter was promoted to Whitewater branch manager in addition to his duties as a loan officer.
In his 32 years with the credit union, Paynter has earned the Credit Union Business Lending Professional (CUBLP) designation and has continued to serve as the Whitewater branch manager and loan officer.
As a commercial and mortgage loan officer, Paynter found joy in helping local businesses and families qualify for the loans that turn their dreams into a reality. Furthermore, Paynter’s passion for financial literacy and education grew beyond the credit union, teaching economics and finance at the Lakeland College Campus in Madison for more than 20 years.
“We are thrilled to promote Kevin to this role, where we know his decades of experience will help lead our teams as we continue to help our members and communities thrive financially,” said Danielle Frawley, Paynter’s predecessor. Following Paynter’s promotion, Frawley will transition to the role of executive vice president and chief experience officer.
Paynter currently serves on the board for the United Way of Jefferson and Northern Walworth Counties and University of Wisconsin Whitewater Rec Sports. While his departure from the Whitewater branch is bittersweet, Paynter’s love for and commitment to the Whitewater community will never cease.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.