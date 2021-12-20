The Wisconsin Realtors Association is reporting that November existing home sales in the state kept pace with the strong sales of a year earlier, falling just 0.8% over the 12-month period.
The median price rose 7.6% to $240,000 over that same period.
Through the first 11 months of 2021, home sales are slightly ahead, up 0.3% of the January-November period last year, and median prices were up 9.5% to $241,000 over that same time.
In Dodge County, the median sale prices for homes rose from November of 2020 to November of 2021 by 22.3%, from $175,000 to 214,000. In Jefferson County during that same time period, the median prices for homes dipped from $276,000 to $274,000, or -.7%. Home sales in Dodge County rose 12.2%, while they rose 29.3% during the same period in Jefferson County.
As the state approaches year-end, sales performance varied regionally on a year-to-date basis. The strongest sales were seen in the southeast region, which is running 3.7% higher than last year. Also up was the central region, up 1.1%, as well as the south central region, up 0.7%. In contrast, the northeast region fell 1.4% for the first 11 months of the year compared to that same period in 2020. The west region dropped 4.1%, and the north region declined 5.8%.
On a year-to-date basis, all regions have seen their median prices rise, with the southeast region up by the smallest margin, up 6.8%, compared to the January-through-November period last year, followed by the central region, up 9.1%. Median prices rose between 11.5% and 13.5% in the remaining regions of the state.
All measures of inventory fell over the past 12 months, including total listings, which were down 7%; new listings, down 1.9%; and months of available supply, down 10%.
The 30-year fixed mortgage rate stood at 3.7% for the second straight month, but it is 30 basis points higher than November 2020. With median prices up 7.6% in November compared to last year, and the median family income projected to have increased just under 1% over that same period, affordability slipped. The Wisconsin Housing Affordability Index fell 9.1% in November 2021 compared to 12 months earlier. Nonetheless, a qualified buyer with median family income, a 20% down payment, and the remaining balance financed with a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage can still afford to buy 192% of the median-priced home in November.
“Very tight inventory continues to be a drag on sales, so it’s quite remarkable that we are essentially even with last year’s record pace. The flip side is that the mismatch between weak supply and strong demand, especially among millennials, has kept the pressure on prices, with median prices up 9.5% year to date,” said Mary Duff, chairwoman of the board of directors of the Wisconsin Realtors Association.
Addressing the economic impact of the inflation problem, Marquette University Economist and WRA Consultant Dave Clark said, “The biggest economic story of 2021 has been the resurgence of inflationary pressures, and in November, the inflation rate hit 6.8%, a level unseen in nearly 40 years. There are myriad potential economic consequences resulting from unchecked inflation, including slower economic growth and higher mortgage rates. While we don’t believe mortgage rates will rise to the double-digit levels seen in the early 1980s, we do expect mortgage rates to increase in 2022, until the Fed gets inflation under control.”
Michael Theo, the president and CEO of the Wisconsin Realtors Association, discussed mortgage rates and affordability, and said, “Mortgage rates fell to record-low levels in December of last year, and while they increased slightly in 2021, they remained very low by historical standards, which has helped keep Wisconsin housing affordable.”
He said rates should rise.
year, so this is a good time to work with a Realtor who is experienced to take advantage of this very favorable mortgage environment.”
