Every year Barron’s, a weekly financial publication I always read, reviews the best fund families for the previous year.
In their Feb. 22 edition, they summarized their findings for 2020.
The first top-rated fund family was Manning & Napier, which credited its strong performance to asset allocation. The runner-up fund was Guggenheim Partners, which did very well in the bond market. I was pleased to see that Vanguard was rated number three because, as I have indicated in many of my previous columns, almost all of my investments are with Vanguard, and I hold many of the Vanguard funds that performed well in 2020. Fidelity ranked number four in the rankings.
Following are some of the highlights regarding Vanguard’s funds, which did well in 2020.
Vanguard manages approximately $7.1 trillion in assets. Their investments are split about 50-50 between equity and fixed income. My own portfolio is also evenly between equity and fixed income. Vanguard is known as a “powerhouse” in index investing, and it doesn’t do a great deal of stock-picking in-house. Most of the their active equity funds are managed by outside advisers. One of the advantages in this approach is that they can use the best available sources and minimize costs.
One of the funds that had an outstanding performance in 2020 was the $71 billion dollar Vanguard International Growth Fund (VWILX). This fund is managed by subadvisers Schroder Investment Management and Baillie Gifford. The return of that fund in 2020 was almost 60%. The three-year annualized performance was 22.3%; the five-year performance was 21.6%. The funds long-term holdings in Tencent (TCEHY), Tesla (TSLA), and Alibaba (BABA) were significant contributors to the increase in value during 2020. The fund currently invests 19% of its holdings in emerging markets, 47% in Europe and 13.4% in the Pacific.
Vanguard categorizes this fund as volatile; it is rated the highest in terms of its risk rating. If you invest in VWILX, the minimum investment is $50,000. (This is categorized as “Admiral Shares.”) You can also invest in VWIGX, categorized as “Investor Shares,” for a minimum of $3,000. If you have a very small percentage of your holdings, or none at all, in international funds, you may want to consider a small long-term investment in this fund for diversification. Recognize the high risk, however. Many investors have taken their profits from this fund in 2021. Personally, I have limited my investment in international equities to, at most, 10% of my total portfolio. Vanguard also offers Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTIAX). The one-year performance was 11.3%, three years 5% and five years 5.1%.
Another one of Vanguard’s funds that did much better than it’s peers was the Vanguard Dividend Growth Investors Shares (VDIGX) fund. The managers of the fund search for high quality companies with rising dividend history. Holdings include United Health Group (UNH), Nike (NKE), and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ). The total return was 12% in 2020.
One of the Vanguard’s index funds that did very well in 2020 was Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Admiral Shares (VTSAX), which is a long-term investment of mine. For the last year, the return was 20.7%, three years 12.4% and five years 16.7%.
Another good performer in 2020 was the $48 billion Vanguard Windsor II Fund Admiral Shares (VWNAX). Its major holdings were Apple (AAPL) and Alphabet (GOOGL)The return is 2020 was 14.5%.
Last year, 83% of Vanguard’s active fixed-income funds outperformed their competitive benchmarks. Examples are the $74 billion Vanguard Short-Term Investment-Grade Fund Admiral Shares (VFSUX), which increased more than 5%, and Vanguard Intermediate-Term Investment-Grade Fund Admiral Shares (VFIDX), which increased more than 10%. I have recommended VFIDX in many of my columns. I have invested in this fund successfully for many years.
If you are 72, or older, with traditional retirement accounts, make sure you take the required minimum distributions (RMDs) in 2021. If you do so, take your distributions gradually over the year so you won’t be forced to make a large distribution at year-end, when equity prices may be lower than they are now.
©2021 Elliot Raphaelson Distributed by Tribune Content Agency LLC
