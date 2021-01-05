Wisconsin is the No. 13 growth state in America, according to U-Haul data analyzing migration patterns within its company’s trucks from 2020.
Tennessee edges Texas, the leading growth state from 2016-18, and Florida, the No. 1 growth state for 2019, for top honors on the new U-Haul chart. Ohio and Arizona round out the top five states for growth.
People coming to Wisconsin in one-way U-Haul trucks increased by more than 2% during the past year, while departures dropped by more than 1% from 2019.
Arrivals accounted for 50.6% of all one-way U-Haul traffic in Wisconsin during 2020 to make it the No. 13 state for netting do-it-yourself movers, catapulting 28 spots from its No. 41 ranking the previous year.
Growth states are calculated by the net gain of one-way U-Haul trucks entering a state versus leaving that state during a calendar year.
Migration trends data is compiled from more than 2 million one-way U-Haul truck-sharing transactions.
These occur annually.
