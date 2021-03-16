The meat industry has been consolidating for decades, and 80% or more of meat is slaughtered by just a few companies, whose operations were crippled last year when the coronavirus began spreading among workers.
“Even a significant increase in processing capacity in small and mid-size processors, that’s a small amount in the grand scheme of things,” Iowa Agriculture Secretary Mike Naig said. “Yes, it provided some relief but no, it’s not at the level that will rival the big processors.”
Or as Terry Houser, a meat processing expert at Iowa State University, put it, “Small plants cannot replace the big plants when they go down.”
Some farmers, like the owners of Vaughn Farms near the small central Iowa community of Maxwell, say their chance of building their specialty cattle operation could depend on small processors expanding.
With processors already booking out into next year, farmers must schedule space for cattle that aren’t born yet.
“That’s hard because animals grow at different rates, just like people,” Jalane Vaughn said. “To try to gauge when something is going to be 1,200 pounds or the optimal weight for harvest has been a struggle.”
Co-owner Jerilyn Hergenreder said she hopes the government's sudden interest in building up small processors makes a difference.
“I’m happy for the small processors that they have become relevant again and they’re definitely trying to handle the demand,” Hergenreder said.
