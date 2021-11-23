Periodically, I recommend personal finance books and periodicals that I believe will help you make the right decisions in your financial life both before and after retirement.
To begin with, for a comprehensive overview of the many aspects of managing personal finances, I recommend “Money Magic: An Economist’s Secrets to More Money, Less Risk and a Better Life” by Laurence Kotlikoff (Little Brown Spark), which will be available in January 2022.
Here is a list of the leading titles in several topic areas:
Social Security: I recommend “Maximizing Social Security Retirement Benefits: Everything You Need to Know to Get the Most Out of Complicated New Claiming Rules” by Mary Beth Franklin. Franklin is a certified financial planner who writes regularly for Investment News. This well-written ebook is available at MaximizingSocialSecurityBenefits.com.
Annuities: My favorite author regarding annuities is Stan Haithcock, aka Stan the Annuity Man. He is an expert in the field, and I have worked with him for over 10 years. He has written several free, easy-to-understand brochures covering all aspects of annuities, both pro and con, which are available at his website, StanTheAnnuityMan.com. Stan is most interested in recommending the most cost-effective type of annuity for his clients; when a product has high commissions, he points this out in his brochures.
Retirement plans: Ed Slott and Co. (IRAhelp.com) has expertise in all phases of retirement plans in general and IRAs in particular. Whenever readers have complex issues, Ed Slott and his staff always respond quickly and accurately to any reader inquiries.
Medicare: Your decisions regarding Medicare are extremely important. You can easily be penalized if you don’t sign up for certain parts of Medicare in a timely manner. The decisions you make regarding which parts of Medicare you sign up for are complex; the wrong decisions can be very costly. I have found that “Get What’s Yours for Health Care: How to Get the Best Care at the Right Price” by Philip Moeller (Simon & Schuster) is excellent. Retirement: “How to Make Your Money Last: The Indispensable Retirement Guide” by Jane Bryant Quinn (Simon and Schuster) very highly. Quinn covers all aspects for retirement in a comprehensive manner. Her book is easy to read, and includes the sources she has used in the book, many of which I regularly use myself.
