In just the past few years, Watertown has gained a reputation as the place to visit in the Dodge and Jefferson County areas for people who love Mexican cuisine.
Today, the city sees the grand opening of yet another such eatery — this one right on the main drag.
Jessica Sanchez is the manager of El Sazon Jarocho, 411 E. Main St., and said she and her parents, who hail from Veracruz and Zacateca, Mexico are excited about the prospect of growing the current facility from its kitchen in the back, four booths in the front and a take out counter, into a full-blown Mexican restaurant with liquor license and a fleet of taco trucks someday.
Sanchez’s step-father, Antonio Naranjo, is the chef and will be bringing many years of experience to the table. His last position was as head chef at Taqueria Maria’s on South First Street.
El Sazon Jarocho has several specialties that Naranjo takes pride in presenting. Among them are a fried, homemade tortilla with a meat of the customer’s choice, topped with beans, lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, cheese and sour cream. Also at the top of the menu is a shredded pork dish that is Naranjo’s pride and joy, along with a shrimp cocktail that is rumored to be quite a treat.
“My step-dad won’t even give out the recipe for his shredded pork dinner,” Sanchez said. “He guards that one closely.”
Operating a full-service Mexican restaurant is the lifelong dream of Sanchez’s step-father.
“This gets him closer to that restaurant dream,” she said. “Everyone starts somewhere and someday he wants to have a full-on restaurant with a liquor license and a chain of taco trucks. So he’s getting there.”
El Sazon Jarocho opens today at 10:30 a.m.
